

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit was $153 million. The prior year's restated profit, including Maersk Supply Service as continuing operations, was $7 million. Including Maersk Supply Service and IFRS 16, the prior year's loss was $32 million.



Profit from continuing operations was $154 million, compared to last year's restated loss of $114 million. Underlying profit from continuing operations was $134 million, compared to last year's $54 million.



Revenue for the period increased to $9.63 billion from last year's restated revenues of $9.58 billion.



Looking ahead, Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk, said, 'We reaffirm our guidance for 2019, while the macro environment continues to be subject to considerable uncertainties.'



A.P. Moller - Maersk continues to expect 2019 EBITDA of around $5.0 billion including effects from IFRS 16.



