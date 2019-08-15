

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose modestly on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous session on fears that a recession is looming or has already started to take hold.



Investors heaved a sigh of relief as U.S. stock futures pushed higher early this morning, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its biggest one-day fall this year in reaction to the inversion of the U.S. yield curve.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points or 0.26 percent at 5,265 after declining 2.1 percent on Wednesday.



Banks were trading mixed as euro area government bond yields went further into negative territory. BNP Paribas was marginally higher while Credit Agricole shed 0.6 percent and Societe Generale declined 1.4 percent.



Tariff-sensitive automakers were moving lower. Both Peugeot and Renault gave up around 1 percent.



