

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $62.68 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $15.57 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.43 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.0% to $1.04 billion from $0.65 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $46.43 Mln. vs. -$3.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX