

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import price declined further in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The producer and import prices declined 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.4 percent fall in June. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The measure has been falling since January.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.1 percent in July, following a 0.5 percent in the previous month. Prices fell for a second straight month.



The producer prices fell 0.1 percent on month in June and declined 1.0 percent from a year ago.



