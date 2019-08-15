

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price decline slowed in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The producer prices fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.5 percent decline in June.



Domestic market prices fell 3.0 percent annually in July and foreign market prices declined 1.6 percent.



Import prices fell 0.5 percent annually in July and rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in July, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX