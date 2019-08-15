

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB21.25 billion, or RMB8.06 per share. This compares with RMB8.69 billion, or RMB3.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB33.07 billion or RMB12.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.0% to RMB114.92 billion from RMB80.92 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



