

Latvia's jobless rate eased in the second quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to 6.4 percent in the second quarter from 6.9 percent in the previous three months.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 7.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 5,400 persons to 61,500 in the second quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 14.0 percent in the second quarter.



In the second quarter, the employment rate rose to 64.7 percent from 64.4 percent in the previous quarter.



