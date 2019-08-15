

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus decreased in June, as exports declined and imports rose, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The visible trade surplus fell to EUR 4.22 billion in June from EUR 6.25 billion in May. In the same period last year, the trade surplus was EUR 3.48 billion.



Exports declined a seasonally adjusted 14.0 percent monthly in June and imports rose 2.0 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, exports and imports fell by 2.0 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively, in June.



