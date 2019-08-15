Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 731400 ISIN: DE0007314007 Ticker-Symbol: HDD 
Xetra
15.08.19
17:35 Uhr
0,863 Euro
-0,018
-1,99 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,849
0,872
17:37
0,851
0,875
17:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG0,863-1,99 %