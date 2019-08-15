

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) announced the appointment of Marcus Wassenberg as CFO, effective September 1, 2019. He succeeds Dirk Kaliebe as CFO. Wassenberg was most recently CFO at Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. Before that, he was CFO of Senvion SE.



'With his experience in the mechanical and plant engineering industry, Marcus Wassenberg will align Heidelberg's future financial framework with the requirements of digital transformation and further stabilize the balance sheet. He has successfully implemented change projects to increase efficiency, making him a well-suited new CFO for Heidelberg,' said Siegfried Jaschinski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX