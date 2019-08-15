Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 894983 ISIN: HK0992009065 Ticker-Symbol: LHL 
Tradegate
15.08.19
18:28 Uhr
0,648 Euro
-0,028
-4,14 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,644
0,650
18:28
0,642
0,648
18:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENOVO GROUP LTD0,648-4,14 %