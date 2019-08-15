

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market finished lower again on Thursday, extending its losses from the previous session following a two-day winning streak.



In line with the rest of the European markets, the Swiss bourse opened under pressure and remained that way throughout the session on worrying signs about the health of the global economy - although the losses were much less severe than on Wednesday.



Commodity-related stocks continued to bleed on global growth worries, while the euro area government bond yields went further into negative territory, fueling fears of a global recession.



The SMI lost 22.22 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 9,606.26 after trading between 9,515.40 and 9,667.39.



On Wednesday, the market had tumbled 157.76 points or 1.61 percent to end at 9,628.48



Among the actives, Novartis dropped 1.30 percent, while Credit Suisse jumped 0.84 percent, ABB sank 0.64 percent, Lafarge Holcim lost 0.55 percent, UBS Group collected 0.28 percent, Zurich Insurance was down 0.14 percent and Swiss Life and Julius Bar both rose 0.44 percent.



In economic news, Switzerland's producer and import prices declined further in July, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday - falling 1.7 percent on year, as expected. That followed the 1.4 percent drop in June. On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.1 percent in July.



On the corporate front, Swiss telecommunication services firm Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) on Thursday reported that its first-half net income fell 0.9 percent to 780 million Swiss francs from last year's 787 million francs.



