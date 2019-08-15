

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $552 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1101 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $762 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $2.58 billion from $3.12 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $762 Mln. vs. $1210 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.58 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.90 Bln



