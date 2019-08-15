Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 918422 ISIN: US67066G1040 Ticker-Symbol: NVD 
Tradegate
15.08.19
21:51 Uhr
134,46 Euro
-0,30
-0,22 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,18
142,62
22:59
133,28
133,84
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NVIDIA CORPORATION134,46-0,22 %