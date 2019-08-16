

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Pine Bluff, Ark. establishment Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is recalling approximately 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product due to extraneous materials contamination.



This problem was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints.



The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019 and bear establishment number 'P-13456' printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag.



The products subject to recall, include 26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing 'Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT' with a best if used by date of 'Jan312020' and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.



