

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the US FDA approval of Rozlytrek for the treatment of adults with ROS1-positive, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Also, the FDA has granted accelerated approval to Rozlytrek for the treatment of adult and paediatric patients 12 years of age and older with solid tumours that have a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation.



Sandra Horning, Roche's Head of Global Product Development, said: 'Rozlytrek is the first FDA-approved treatment that selectively targets both ROS1 and NTRK fusions, and, importantly, has also shown responses in these rare cancer types that have spread to the brain.'



