

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) said it reached a new product licence agreement with Next Plc to accelerate the expansion of Ted Baker's childrenswear collections.



As per the agreement, Next will create and sell Ted Baker childrenswear products spanning baby, boys' and girls' clothing, shoes and accessories in collaboration with the creative team at Ted Baker. The agreement will run for an initial five-year period



Ted Baker noted that the new collections will launch in Spring 2020 and will be sold through Next's retail channels and wholesale relationships as well as through Ted Baker's websites.



Meanwhile, Ted Baker said its current childrenswear product relationship with Debenhams will end on 29 February 2020. However, the company retains relationship with Debenhams which remains a Licence Partner for lingerie and nightwear.



Ted Baker does not anticipate a material financial impact from this agreement in the current financial year nor in the 2020/21 financial year.



