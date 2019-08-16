Anzeige
Freitag, 16.08.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 779551 ISIN: GB0032089863 Ticker-Symbol: NXG 
Frankfurt
16.08.19
08:12 Uhr
61,32 Euro
-0,44
-0,71 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
61,42
66,28
10:37
62,00
62,98
09:02
Firmen im Artikel
DEBENHAMS
DEBENHAMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
DEBENHAMS PLC0,011+85,00 %
NEXT PLC61,32-0,71 %
TED BAKER PLC9,765-1,11 %