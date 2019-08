BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to release Eurozone external trade figures for June. The trade surplus is forecast to fall to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18.6 billion from EUR 20.2 billion in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro slipped against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1083 against the greenback, 117.79 against the yen, 1.0859 against the franc and 0.9128 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



