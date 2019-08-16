

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Friday, with sentiment boosted by stimulus hopes after China's state planner said it would roll out a plan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020.



As global growth falters amid simmering U.S.-China trade war, there is now talk of aggressive stimulus from all the major central banks.



The benchmark DAX was up as much as 110 points or 0.96 percent at 11,520 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



freenet AG shares jumped 2 percent. The telecommunications and web content provider has decided to vote against the proposed capital increase of Sunrise in relation to the acquisition of UPC Switzerland.



Infineon Technologies also rose around 2 percent after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia reported earnings and revenues that beat analysts' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX