

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Friday after China hinted on plans to spur economic growth and the euro extended losses on the back of dovish remarks from ECB's Rehn flagging the need for a significant easing package in September to support the flagging euro zone economy.



China's state planner said it would roll out a plan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020.



As global growth falters amid simmering U.S.-China trade war, there is now talk of aggressive stimulus from all the major central banks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 50 points or 0.95 percent at 5,286 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Thursday.



Elsewhere, Asian markets ended mixed in lackluster trade while U.S. equity futures pointed to a higher open later in the day.



