

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher on Friday as trading began nearly two hours late due to a London Stock Exchange glitch.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 31 points or 0.44 percent at 7,098 as expectations grew of further stimulus by central banks.



Miners rebounded from recent losses after China's state planner said it would roll out a plan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020. Anglo American and Glencore rose about 1 percent.



Aerospace and defense engineering company Ultra Electronics gained 0.8 percent after it won a contract worth up to $1 billion in partnership with U.S. manufacturing firm Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC.



Ted Baker shed 0.6 percent. The luxury clothing retail company said it reached a new product license agreement with Next Plc to accelerate the expansion of Ted Baker's childrenswear collections.



