

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined in June as exports logged a monthly decline amid an increase in imports, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 17.9 billion in June from EUR 19.6 billion in May. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 12.5 billion.



On a monthly basis, exports decreased 0.6 percent on month, while imports grew 0.3 percent.



Data showed that the surplus totaled EUR 20.6 billion on an unadjusted basis compared to a EUR 22.6 billion surplus in June 2018. Both exports and imports decreased 4.7 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



