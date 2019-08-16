

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The struggling department chain, J.C.Penny Company Inc. said it partnered with ThredUP, a fashion resale website through which consumers can buy and sell secondhand clothing.



'While there are more secondhand shoppers than ever before, we'll continue to test and evaluate how this resonates with customers,' said Michelle Wlazlo, the executive vice president and chief merchant for JCPenney.'



With 865 stores distributed across 49 states, J.C.Penny is planning to set up a 500 - 1000 sq. feet presentation in 30 select stores with the aim of offering their customers the reisal-life experience of shopping for second-hand women's fashion, including handbags. The specially designed collection will be curated and also renewed every week.



'By shopping thredUP in a brick-and-mortar environment, style enthusiasts have the opportunity to see, feel and try on the item at JCPenney, as well as utilize existing promotional offers to maximize their savings,' Wlazlo added.



In the recently concluded second quarter, the company's sales had decreased, while it managed to report narrower loss than last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX