

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer price inflation eased in July, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.5 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 2.2 percent rise.



Among components, the biggest increase was in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning prices, which grew 7.9 percent annually in July.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy grew the most, by 4.1 percent, and those of non-durable goods rose 3.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX