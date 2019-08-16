

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production declined at the fastest rate in four months in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 3.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.3 percent decrease in May. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent fall.



Manufacturing output declined 4.6 percent annually in June.



Among the main industrial sectors, mining and quarrying and electricity, gas and steam grew by 4.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Production of intermediate goods, non-durable consumer goods and capital declined and those of energy and durable goods increased.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 3.7 percent in June, after a 1.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



