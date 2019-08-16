

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ariane Melanie Springer and Axel Sven Springer, the grandchildren of Axel Springer, have decided to support the tender offer by Traviata II for Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK). They will accept the tender offer for shares representing approximately 3.7 percent of the share capital of Axel Springer SE.



'My sister and I are convinced of the entrepreneurial concept for the further development of Axel Springer. We therefore back the tender offer,' said Axel Sven Springer.



The investor KKR said the additional acceptance period with respect to the tender offer will expire on 21 August 2019. Traviata II is a holding company owned by funds advised by KKR.



