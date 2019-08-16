Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 852069 ISIN: GB0007099541 Ticker-Symbol: PRU 
Tradegate
16.08.19
13:46 Uhr
15,730 Euro
+0,100
+0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
PRUDENTIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRUDENTIAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,675
15,935
14:26
15,665
15,930
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PRUDENTIAL
PRUDENTIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRUDENTIAL PLC15,730+0,64 %