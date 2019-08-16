

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) said the High Court has refused to sanction the transfer of a portfolio of annuities from The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a unit of M&GPrudential, to Rothesay Life plc. The transfer of the the business was part of an agreement signed last year with Rothesay Life to reinsure 12.0 billion pounds of shareholder-backed annuity liabilities.



The judgment has no impact on the timetable for the demerger of M&GPrudential, Prudential plc said. The demerger is projected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2019.



