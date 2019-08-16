

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in eight months in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.6 percent increase in June.



The latest inflation was the highest since November, when it was 1.3 percent.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 5.0 percent annually in July and that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in July, following a 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month.



