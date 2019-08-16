

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) said a securities lawsuit has been filed against the company in Denmark. The lawsuit alleges that the company did not make appropriate disclosures regarding its sales of insulin products in the USA. The claim is for a total amount of 11.8 billion Danish kroner.



Novo Nordisk said it is prepared to defend the allegations. The company said the allegations are similar to the securities class-action lawsuit filed in the USA in 2017 on behalf of all purchasers of its ADRs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX