

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.'s (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg has resigned, after China targeted the Hong Kong carrier over its employees involvement in mass protests in the city.



Paul Loo, its chief customer and commercial officer, has also resigned, the company said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the airline said it has appointed Augustus Tang as its chief executive officer and Ronald Lam as chief customer and commercial officer, effective from August 19, 2019.



Ronald Lam will remain chief executive officer of Hong Kong Express until a successor has been appointed, the airline said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX