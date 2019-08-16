

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving higher early in the session, stocks have seen some further upside over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory after ending the previous session mixed.



The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, holding on to strong gains. The Dow is up 288.58 points or 1.1 percent at 25,867.97, the Nasdaq is up 124.65 points or 1.6 percent at 7,891.27 and the S&P 500 is up 40.80 points or 1.4 percent at 2,888.40.



The rally on Wall Street partly reflects optimism about the world's central banks providing aggressive stimulus in order to prevent a global recession.



European Central Bank official Olli Rehn helped inspire confidence after expressing the need for a significant easing package in September to support the flagging eurozone economy.



The expectations for more stimulus have contributed to a pullback by U.S. treasuries and a subsequent increase in bond yields.



The yield on the benchmark ten-year note dropped below the two-year yield on Wednesday, sparking fears of an impending recession and a sell-off on Wall Street.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a significant deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.



The report said the consumer sentiment index tumbled to 92.1 in August after inching up to 98.4 in July. Economists had expected the index to dip to 97.2.



With the much steeper than expected drop, the consumer sentiment index slumped to its lowest level since hitting 91.2 in January.



The deterioration in consumer sentiment came amid concerns about the proposed increase in tariffs on Chinese imports as well as the reasoning behind the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut.



'The main takeaway for consumers from the first cut in interest rates in a decade was to increase apprehensions about a possible recession,' said Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin.



He added, 'Consumers concluded, following the Fed's lead, that they may need to reduce spending in anticipation of a potential recession.'



Curtin said consumers are likely to reduce their pace of spending but still help keep the economy out of recession at least through mid-2020.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed an unexpected slump in housing starts in July but a sharper than expected increase in building permits.



The report said housing starts tumbled by 4.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.191 million from the revised June estimate of 1.241 million.



The drop surprised economists, who had expected housing starts to edge up by 0.3 percent to a rate of 1.257 million from the 1.253 million originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits spiked by 8.4 percent to a rate of 1.336 million in July from a revised 1.232 million in June.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to jump by 4.1 percent to 1.270 million from the 1.220 million originally reported for the previous month.



Sector News



Oil service stocks have shown a strong move to the upside after falling sharply over the past two weeks, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 3.3 percent. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in eighteen years.



The rebound by oil service stocks comes amid an increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for September delivery rising $0.47 to $54.94 a barrel.



Bargain hunting is also contributing to significant strength among banking stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent jump by the KBW Bank Index.



Semiconductor stocks also continue to see considerable strength, resulting in a 2.4 percent advance by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) is leading the sector higher after reporting second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Computer hardware, brokerage, tobacco, and transportation stocks have also moved notably higher, while gold stocks are among the few groups bucking the uptrend.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while South Korea's Kospi slid by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving significantly higher over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4 basis points at 1.569 percent.



