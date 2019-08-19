

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to fall 2.3 percent on year after sliding 5.2 percent in June. Exports are also called lower by an annual; 2.3 percent after skidding 6.7 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 194.5 billion yen following the 589.5 billion yen surplus a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for producer prices and also see July results for the Performance of Services Index from Business NZ. In Q1, producer price inputs were down 0.9 percent on quarter and outputs were down 0.5 percent on quarter. The services index score on June was 52.7.



Thailand will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 1.0 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see July figures for unemployment; in June, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX