

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 249.6 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That missed expectations for a shortfall of 194.5 billion yen following the 589.5 billion yen deficit in June.



Exports were down 1.6 percent on year, topping forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the upwardly revised 6.6 percent drop in the previous month (originally -6.7 percent).



Imports dipped an annual 1.2 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 5.2 percent fall a month earlier.



