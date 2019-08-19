

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Monday on improved risk appetite, as U.S. Treasury yields bounced back and China announced measures to help lower borrowing costs for companies.



Investors also welcomed media reports suggesting that Germany may ease its fiscal policy to counter a possible recession and that the U.S. may grant a 90-day extension to the license that has allowed Huawei to continue doing some business within the U.S.



The benchmark DAX was up 81 points or 0.70 percent at 11,644 in early trade after rallying 1.3 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank's shares rallied 2.6 percent. A Spiegel report said that some major investors of the bank want supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner to step down before his term ends in 2022.



Rival Commerzbank jumped 2.2 percent as longer-term bond yields in the euro zone came off their record low levels.



