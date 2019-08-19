

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's current account surplus decreased in June to its lowest level in nearly two- and-a-half years, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 18.352 billion from EUR 30.291 billion in May.



The surplus was the lowest since January 2017, when it was EUR 18 billion.



In the 12-month period to June, the current account surplus was EUR 318 billion or 2.7 percent of euro area GDP, down from EUR 391 billion or 3.4 percent of euro area GDP in the same period of last year.



