

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese online media company SINA Corp. (SINA) announced Monday that net income attributable to SINA for the second quarter was $51.4 million or $0.73 per share, higher than $35.1 million or $0.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.76 per share, compared to or $0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter declined 1 percent to $533.1 billion from $537.4 billion in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net revenues were $530.4 million, a decrease of 1 percent from to $534.8 million for the same period last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $510.18 million for the quarter.



