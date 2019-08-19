Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 856243 ISIN: US87612E1064 Ticker-Symbol: DYH 
Tradegate
19.08.19
14:10 Uhr
76,98 Euro
+1,07
+1,41 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,72
77,92
14:40
77,67
77,94
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TARGET CORPORATION76,98+1,41 %