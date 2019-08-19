

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said its largest owned brand, Good & Gather featuring affordable food and beverage products, will be available in stores and online for same-day delivery beginning September 15, 2019. By the end of next year, the Good & Gather brand will include more than 2,000 products across food and beverage from dairy to produce, ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water.



Target said, over time, the Good & Gather brand will phase out the company's existing Archer Farms and Simply Balanced food brands and reduce the number of product offerings under the Market Pantry brand.



