

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a lean Monday, E-Commerce Retail sails is the major focus. President Trumps views on U.S. Economy expressing optimism is adding enthusiasm to investors. Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, and Gap are reporting this week.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading higher.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening higher.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 313.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 34.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 108.25 points.



U.S. major stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow jumped 306.62 points or 1.2 percent to 25,886.01, the Nasdaq soared 129.38 points or 1.7 percent to 7,895.99 and the S&P 500 surged up 41.08 points or 1.4 percent to 2,888.68.



On the economic front, E-Commerce Retail Sales for the second quarter will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the sales were up 3.6 percent.



Six month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks finished higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 59.27 points, or 2.10 percent, to 2,883.10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 557.62 points, or 2.17 percent, to finish at 26,291.84.



Japanese shares closed higher, with the Nikkei average ending up 144.35 points, or 0.71 percent, at 20,563.16. The broader Topix index closed 0.61 percent higher at 1,494.33.



Australian markets were higher at close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 61.90 points, or 0.97 percent, to 6,467.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 64.60 points, or 1 percent, at 6,550.50.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 71.93 points or 1.36 percent, the German DAX is gaining 182.39 points or 1.59 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 93.57 points or 1.31 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 124.15 points or 1.26 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.42 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX