

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing has delivered the first 787-10 Dreamliner to Vietnam Airlines, the flag carrier of Vietnam, as part of the eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes to be delivered on lease through Air Lease Corp.



Vietnam Airlines said the 787-10 Dreamliner, claimed by Boeing to be the most fuel-efficient twin-aisle airplane in the industry, will help it raise the customer experience on the Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh route as well as many international routes.



Vietnam Airlines already operates an existing fleet of 787-9 jets. The airline is outfitting the 787-10 models with 367 seats, 24 in business class and 343 in economy class. The 787-10 also offers Asian operators the flexibility to fly to Europe, Africa and Oceania.



Vietnam Airlines, a member of SkyTeam Alliance, is the major carrier in the South East Asia, operating 95 routes to 22 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day.



Another Vietnamese startup airline Bamboo Airways, Bamboo Airways, a unit of FLC Group, had confirmed an order for 10 787-9 Dreamliners in February, valued at $3 billion according to list prices.



The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, the largest member of the 787 family, was cleared for commercial service by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in January 2018. It delivered the first 787-10 airplane to Singapore Airlines as the launch customer in March 2018.



Boeing also delivered first of three 787-10 airplanes in May to All Nippon Airways or ANA, the original launch customer of the 787 Dreamliner. ANA become the first airline in Asia to operate the entire Dreamliner family with a fleet of 67 Dreamliners, 36 787-8s and 30 787-9s.



Boeing has delivered more than 30 787-10 Dreamliners to six operators since the airplane entered commercial service last year. Asia is home to more than half of all 787-10 destinations.



