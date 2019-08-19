

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), a home improvement company, said it will sell more than 10,000 licensed NFL-branded merchandise items through the company's website. Under the partnership, the company will offer products across categories: Tailgating and homegating, Grills and grill accessories, Décor, Hydration, Garden décor, Automotive, Pet and Holiday. The company noted that select products will be available in stores in the coming weeks.



Lowe's has renewed its partnership with the Carolina Panthers. Also, the company announced a new partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX