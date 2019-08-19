

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just Egg, a plant-based egg alternative, will be available in 2,100 stores owned by grocery chain Kroger Co. later this month. The product launch comes as plant-based meat and egg alternatives gain traction in the country.



Just Egg, a product of California-based food technology company Just Inc., will be available at Kroger-owned stores, including Kroger, Fred Meyer and Ralphs.



Tasting remarkably similar to the real egg, Just Egg is made from mung bean, which helps it gel and cook like egg, while turmeric imparts its natural golden color. Other vegan ingredients used in Just Egg include canola oil and tapioca syrup.



The plant-based egg contains no cholesterol, saturated fat and artificial flavors. According to Just Inc., it is perfect for omelets and scrambles.



'We believe a just food system starts with breakfast and our partnership with the Kroger family of stores, the largest grocery store chain in the United States, makes JUST Egg accessible to countless consumers in communities around the country,' Just Inc. co-founder and CEO Josh Tetrick said in a statement.



Tim Hortons had said in July it was partnering Just Inc. to incorporate Just egg into their newly introduced range of vegan-friendly food items.



The Canadian coffee chain, which launched its three-flavour series of Beyond Meat sandwiches and burgers earlier this year, will be testing the new product in select stores across Canada.



According to data collected by the Plant Based Foods Association, the plant-based substitute for egg generated $6 million in sales in the year ending April 2019.



Several food companies are introducing new plant-based meat alternatives that are intended to satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental impact.



The strong demand for vegan options has prompted restaurants and fast-food chains to offer menu items that contain products from food companies such as Beyond Meat and its competitor Impossible Foods.



In June, Beyond Meat had announced its plans to expand its product portfolio by introducing plant-based ground beef, which is meant to taste, feel, and smell just like ground beef.



Beyond Meat, an alternative meat maker, has previously introduced plant-based burgers, sausages and chicken strips.



