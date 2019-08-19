Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 851544 ISIN: US5010441013 Ticker-Symbol: KOG 
Tradegate
16.08.19
13:38 Uhr
20,085 Euro
+0,097
+0,49 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KROGER CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,635
20,670
16:02
20,620
20,665
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KROGER
KROGER CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KROGER CO20,085+0,49 %