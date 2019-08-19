

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Monday, extending gains from previous session, as investors continued to pick up stocks, betting on more stimulus from global central banks.



The interest rate reforms in China and positive comments about the U.S. economy by President Donald Trump lifted sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended up 97.20 points, or 1%, at 9,825.59, after scaling a high of 9,856.33 intraday.



On Friday, the index ended up 122.13 points or 1.27% at 9,728.39. On Thursday, the index ended lower by 0.23%, after having shed about 1.6% a session earlier.



LafargeHolcim gained about 2.1%. Alcon advanced 2%, while Swiss Life Holding, Richemont and Lonza Group gained 1.7 to 1.8%.



Sika, Credit Suisse, ABB, Swatch Group, UBS Group, Nestle, Zurich Insurance Group, Adecco and SGS ended stronger by 1 to 1.5%.



In the Mid Price Index segment, GAM Holding spurted nearly 6% and AMS gained about 3.5%. Sunrise Communications, Logitech International, VAT Group, Schindler and OC Oerlikon Group moved up 2 to 3%.



Vifor Pharma, Temenos Group, BB Biotech, Sonova, Helvetia, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer and Baloise Holding also ended notably higher.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 1.14%. Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.02%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 moved up 1.32% and 1.34%, respectively.



