

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB2.41 billion, or RMB6.57 per share. This compares with RMB6.40 billion, or RMB18.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB3.64 billion or RMB10.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to RMB26.33 billion from RMB25.97 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB3.64 Bln. vs. RMB7.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB10.11 vs. RMB21.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB26.33 Bln vs. RMB25.97 Bln last year.



