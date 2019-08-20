

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline today.



1. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV)



Plus Therapeutics, formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The lead product candidate in the pipeline is DocePLUS, a complex, injectable, patented, albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal docetaxel.



Lost 37.67% to close Monday's (Aug.19) trading at $9.00.



News: No news



Recent event:



A 1-for-50 reverse stock split was implemented and the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on August 6, 2019.



Near-term Catalyst:



A phase II clinical trial protocol for DocePLUS in Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with platinum-sensitive disease who progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line chemotherapy is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2019.



2. Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)



SINTX Technologies is a commercial biomaterial company focused on using its silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a broad range of medical devices.



Lost 17.10% to close Monday's trading at $1.60.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 15, 2019, the Company announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and also revealed that it is now compliant with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.



The revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million compared to nil revenue in the year-ago quarter. The loss from continuing operations for the recent second quarter was $0.73 million or $1.46 per share compared to a loss from continuing operations $2.181 million or $12.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.



As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.2 million.



3. Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (DVCR)



Diversicare is a premier provider of long-term care services.



Lost 12.93% to close Monday's trading at $2.56.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 5, 2019, the Company reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Net loss from continuing operations was $24.6 million or $3.80 per share in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.3 million or $0.05 per share in the second quarter of 2018. Total revenue in the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $135.37 million from $141.08 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.



4. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology and immunology focused biopharmaceutical company.



Lost 10.58% to close Monday's trading at $2.62.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's advanced drug candidate is Varlitinib, which is under a pivotal study in second-line biliary tract cancer, dubbed TreeTopp. The topline data from this study is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019. -- Presentation of new phase I data for Varlitinib in combination with mFOLFIRI chemotherapy in advanced solid tumors at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019 is expected in late September. -- Initiation of a multiple ascending dose trial for ASLAN004 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis is anticipated in the second half of 2019.



5. Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN)



Anchiano Therapeutics, formerly known as Biocancell, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a targeted gene therapy to improve the standard treatment for early-stage bladder cancer.



Lost 10.55% to close Monday's trading at $2.12.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company went public on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 12, 2019, offering its American Depositary Shares at a price of $11.50 each.



Pipeline:



The Company's lead product candidate is Inodiftagen for bladder cancer and other cancers. Inodiftagen is under a pivotal study in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC, dubbed Codex.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Interim data from the Codex trial due by mid-2019 is awaited. -- Another pivotal trial of Inodiftagen in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, dubbed Leo, is expected to be initiated this year.



