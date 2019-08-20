

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian miner BHP Group Plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP), formerly known as BHP Billiton, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2019 attributable profit surged 124 percent to $8.31 billion from last year's $3.71 billion.



Basic earnings per share were 160.3 cents, up 130 percent from 69.6 cents a year ago.



Underlying attributable profit was $9.12 billion, compared to $8.93 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share were 176.1 cents, compared to 167.8 cents a year earlier.



Underlying EBITDA was $23.2 billion, same as last year.



Revenue for the year grew to $44.29 billion from last year's $43.13 billion.



Further, the company said its Board has determined to pay an additional amount of 25 US cents per share or $1.3 billion, taking the final dividend to 78 US cents per share. This is equivalent to a 73 percent payout ratio.



Looking ahead, the company said it enters the 2020 financial year with positive momentum and a strong outlook for both volume and cost.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX