Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2N9WV ISIN: GB00BH0P3Z91 Ticker-Symbol: BIL 
Xetra
19.08.19
17:35 Uhr
19,472 Euro
+0,260
+1,35 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BHP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BHP GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,300
19,600
08:51
19,300
19,600
08:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BHP GROUP
BHP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BHP GROUP PLC19,472+1,35 %