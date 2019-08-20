

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) reported positive results from the Phase III DAPA-HF trial, the first heart failure outcomes trial with an SGLT2 inhibitor in patients with and without type-2 diabetes. In the trial, Farxiga showed efficacy and safety data for the treatment of patients with heart failure on top of standard of care. The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of the medicine.



AstraZeneca said it plans to discuss the results of the DAPA-HF trial with health authorities as soon as possible.



