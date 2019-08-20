

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars strengthened against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday amid risk appetite, as Asian shares followed Wall Street higher after the United States allowed American companies to continue doing business with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei for an additional 90 days.



Concerns over a potential U.S. recession receded following a recovery in bond yields.



Investors cheered signs of the Trump administration trying to dial back its rhetoric with China.



The focus now shifts to the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due out on Wednesday as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday as investors look for clues to what the U.S. central bank may do next.



The minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's August meeting showed that the central bank would consider further monetary easing if needed to underpin sustainable growth and inflation and reviewed various unconventional policy loosening measures.



At the meeting, policymakers assessed it appropriate to view the developments in both global and domestic economies before cutting rates further.



The aussie rose to 4-day highs of 0.6795 against the greenback, 1.6309 against the euro and 0.9047 against the loonie, from its early lows of 0.6755, 1.6407 and 0.9003, respectively. If the aussie rises further, it may face resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro and 0.925 against the loonie.



Reversing from its early lows of 71.97 against the yen and 1.0541 against the kiwi, the aussie spiked higher to a 5-day high of 72.36 and more than a 2-month high of 1.0572, respectively. The aussie is likely to find resistance around 75.5 against the yen and 1.07 against the kiwi.



The kiwi strengthened to 1.7238 against the euro and 0.6429 against the greenback, coming off from its early low of 1.7312 and a session's low of 0.6403, respectively. The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around 1.70 against the euro and 0.66 against the greenback.



The NZ currency appreciated to a 4-day high of 68.51 against the yen, from a low of 68.22 hit at 8:00 pm ET. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around the 71.5 level.



Looking ahead, Eurozone construction output for June is due in the European session.



At 8:30 am ET, Canada manufacturing sales for June will be released.



