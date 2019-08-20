

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sonic Healthcare (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK) said it has reported solid financial result in fiscal 2019, in line with its expectations. Underlying EBITDA growth was 6.7% (constant currency), for the period. Organic revenue growth was at around 4% on a constant currency basis.



For fiscal 2019, net profit improved 15.6% to A$550 million. EBITDA growth was 13.3% to A$1.1 billion. Revenue rose 11.6% to A$6.2 billion.



Sonic Healthcare announced that its final dividend was up 4.1% to $0.51 per share, resulting in an increase of 3.7% in full-year dividend to A$0.84.



