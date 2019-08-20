

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German employment increased in the second quarter largely due to the growth in outdoor work in spring, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.



Employment increased by seasonally adjusted 50,000 or 0.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter.



On an unadjusted basis, employment rose 324,000 but the spring upturn of 2019 was lower than the relevant average of the past five years.



The number of people in work exceeded 41 million in the second quarter. From last year, employment grew 1.2 percent.



The annual increase in employment was mainly due to strong growth in the service sector. Meanwhile, employment decreased in the agriculture sector.



