

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose slightly on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session, with hopes for more stimulus measures from China and Germany as well as signs of a possible thaw in the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies helping underpin investor sentiment.



Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, warned that Europe's biggest economy could be slipping into recession, bolstering the case for the European Central Bank to take action when it meets in September.



The benchmark DAX was up 14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,729 after climbing around 1.3 percent the previous day.



In economic releases, German producer prices increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 1.2 percent expansion in June, data from Destatis showed. This was the third consecutive slowdown and the lowest rate since late 2016.



Another report revealed that German employment increased in the second quarter largely due to the growth in outdoor work in spring.



Employment increased by seasonally adjusted 50,000 or 0.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter.



