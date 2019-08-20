

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday as reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany coupled with signs of a possible thaw in the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies helped calm fears of a brewing global recession.



Underlying sentiment remained underpinned after the United States once again delayed a full ban on doing business with Huawei.



China's central bank has changed the way commercial lenders set interest rates for loans - a move expected to ensure lower lending rates.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,379 after rallying 1.3 percent on Monday.



The focus now shifts to the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting due out on Wednesday as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday as investors look for clues to what the U.S. central bank may do next.



